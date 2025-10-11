Mallika Chhabra Brings Charm to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Stepping into the glitzy world of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, actress Mallika Chhabra makes her debut in a role that perfectly captures her spirited personality. Playing Rohit Saraf’s cousin, Nisha — a bold, flirtatious, and fun-loving presence at the heart of the film’s wedding festivities — Mallika adds just the right dose of sass to the ensemble.

Surrounded by stars like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul, she found her footing with ease thanks to the camaraderie and warmth on set. “Even though I was among such amazing artists like Varun, Janhvi, Rohit, Sanya, Akshay, Maniesh, and the entire cast, I was never made to feel any kind of difference or hierarchy,” she shares. “Everyone was so relaxed, grounded, warm, and welcoming on set that I never once felt like I needed to watch myself just because they’re senior actors.”

Mallika’s character Nisha came to life naturally, thanks in part to her own lively personality and director Shashank Khaitan’s intuitive guidance. “I think I see a lot of myself in Nisha, and that’s what Shashank also saw,” she says. “Because of him, we were able to bring out more humor and her flirtatious personality. A lot of Nisha came naturally to me, and Shashank guided that beautifully.” The film’s vibrant world gave Mallika a space to showcase her energy and spontaneity, as she found herself effortlessly blending humor, style, and authenticity on screen.



Working under Khaitan’s direction was, for Mallika, both grounding and creatively liberating. “Shashank is truly an actor’s director, which is such a blessing because he gives you so much space,” she recalls. “It’s not just about improvisation — it’s about bringing yourself into the role and connecting with your character on screen.” She credits him for instilling in her a vital lesson early in her career: to let go once the cameras roll. “He taught me that all your preparation happens before you come to set. Once the camera starts rolling, you just have to let the scene take over.”



The month-long shoot at Raffles Udaipur turned out to be as memorable off-screen as it was on. “We all lived together for a month at Raffles Udaipur — a resort island away from civilization — just the cast, crew, and resort staff,” Mallika recalls fondly. “We ate together, hung out from breakfast to dinner, and even spent time at the gaming zone with trampolines. We were like a bunch of kids doing everything together!” With her debut now behind her, Mallika is looking ahead with curiosity and enthusiasm. “Since Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks my debut, I’m open to exploring many different genres right now. But one thing I’ve always wanted to do is a female-led action thriller.”

