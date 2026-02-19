Malaysian Actress Michelle Yeoh Gets Hollywood's Walk of Fame Star

One of the biggest feel-good stories unfolded yesterday in Los Angeles, California, where legendary actress Michelle Yeoh, renowned for her performances in films across Hong Kong and Hollywood, such as Police Story, Wicked, and Shang-Chi, was honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

This remarkable achievement comes on the heels of her historic Oscar win for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the Daniels’ film Everything Everywhere All at Once. The 64-year-old actress graced the red carpet in a stunning yellow gown at the ceremony organized by the Hollywood film community.

In her acceptance speech, Yeoh reflected on her career, which began in Malaysia, and expressed gratitude for being part of stories that transcend borders and languages. She emphasized that this honor was not hers alone, but a tribute to all those who have contributed to her four-decade-long journey in the industry.

Yeoh’s Hollywood career began in 1997 with her first English-language role as James Bond’s ally, Wai Lin, in Tomorrow Never Dies, alongside Pierce Brosnan. With this latest recognition, Michelle Yeoh further cements her status as one of the most influential Asian actors in Hollywood. She is also celebrated as the first Asian woman to win an Oscar in the Best Actress category.





Michelle Yeoh now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/EI3oVnVN0w — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 18, 2026

This article is written by Naga Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.