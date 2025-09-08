Malayalam Film 'Lokah' Rocks The Telugu Box office?

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, who has already won over Telugu audiences with blockbusters like Mahanati, Sita Ramam, and Lucky Bhaskar, is now tasting success as a producer.

His latest venture, Kotha Loka Chapter 1: Chandra, is performing strongly at the box office, having collected nearly ₹11 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to date and raising the bar for dubbed movies.



The female superhero saga has already netted ₹63 crore in Kerala and crossed the ₹100-crore mark worldwide in its first week and still counting, setting new benchmarks for Malayalam cinema, according to distributors

The film won appreciation from the likes of Nag Ashwin and Venky Atluri. Expressing gratitude, Nag Ashwin hailed the film’s technical brilliance, calling it “India’s biggest talking point with a 100-crore poster.” Venky Atluri praised the team for “making a 300-crore film on a 30-crore budget,” while applauding Kalyani’s performance.

Actually, Kalyani Priyadarshan was seen in Telugu movies like 'Hello' and 'Ranrangam', but tasted massive appreciation from the Telugu audience for her Malayalam movie this time.

