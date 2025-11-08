Malayalam Actor Janardhanan Reflects On Past 18-Year Affair

In a recent interview, veteran Malayalam actor Janardhanan opened up about an 18-year extramarital affair from his past. He attributed the relationship to a period when his wife, Vijayalakshmi, had lost interest in physical intimacy. He justified his choice, saying that he is just a human.

The affair ended when the other woman walked out on him, and Janardhanan noted that his wife was aware of it throughout. The affair, going by his words, didn't cause family hardship. Now in his later years, he shared this to reflect openly, having "nothing to lose."



Janardhanan debuted in 1971 and has acted in over 700 films, spanning over five decades. This sheer volume of work makes him a constant presence in the minds of Malayali audiences.

