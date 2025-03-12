Malavika’s Love for Wildlife Photography and Fun Take on Zombies

Despite not having a major theatrical release yet, Malavika Mohanan has already built a strong fan base. Currently working alongside Prabhas in The Raja Saab, the actress is looking forward to an eventful 2025, which she calls an "exciting period" with multiple film releases lined up.





Recently, Malavika interacted with fans in a live Q&A session on social media under the hashtag #AskMalavika. She answered a variety of personal and career-related questions with warmth and enthusiasm, sharing fun insights into her life, including her nicknames, favorite films, and more.

When asked about her favorite hobby, Malavika revealed her passion for photography—especially wildlife photography. “I love wildlife photography! Being in the jungle makes me so happy,” she shared.



In a lighthearted moment, a fan asked which co-star she would choose to survive a zombie apocalypse with. Without hesitation, she picked Prabhas, saying, “Prabhas sir—because he always has so much yummy food with him! We’d never have to worry about finding food during a zombie apocalypse.”

Looking ahead, Malavika is set to have a busy 2025 with three big releases across different industries: Raja Saab(Telugu), Sardar 2(Tamil) and Hridayapoorvam in Malayalam

With an exciting year ahead, fans can’t wait to see what she brings to the big screen!