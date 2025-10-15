Malavika Mohanan in Greece, Stuns in Poster Print Outfit

The much-awaited horror thriller The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, and Niddhi Agerwal, is generating immense buzz ahead of its release. The film marks Malavika Mohanan’s grand debut in Telugu cinema, and expectations are sky-high for her performance.



Recently, Malavika set social media abuzz by sharing a striking photo from Greece, where the team is filming. Dressed in a stylish poster-print outfit inspired by the film, she looked radiant against the picturesque backdrop. Initially captioning the post “Twinning with my director Saab @DirectorMaruthi,” she later updated it to “Lights, camera, Greece! #TheRajaSaab.”



Director Maruthi, too, shared glimpses from the Greece schedule. Posting a photo with the crew, he captioned it, “Rajasaab in Greece.” Earlier, he had praised Prabhas’s boundless energy on set, recalling the iconic Baahubali moment where Kattappa bows before Baahubali and writing, “#Prabhas energy for the songs.”



The team is currently filming the final two songs in Greece, with all talkie portions already wrapped up. Dubbing work has also commenced.

