Malavika Mohanan elated to work with Prabhas

Hyderabad: Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan is thrilled to make her Tollywood debut alongside superstar Prabhas in the upcoming film The Raja Saab. Sharing her excitement, Malavika expressed that she had long awaited the perfect project to step into the Telugu film industry and couldn’t have hoped for a better opportunity than to work with Prabhas. Describing the film as a light-hearted rom-com, she said it’s designed to entertain a universal audience, with the release slated for April next year.

With The Raja Saab, Malavika joins the ranks of other Malayalam actresses like Anupama Parameswaran, Keerthy Suresh, and Anu Emmanuel, who have successfully made their mark in Telugu cinema. A director noted that Malayalam actresses often bring well-honed skills, expressing a range of emotions with subtlety, and approach their roles with thorough preparation.

Previously, Malavika debuted in Bollywood with Yudhra and has shared screen space with stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, and Vikram. Now, as she embarks on this new chapter with Prabhas, fans eagerly await her performance in Tollywood.







