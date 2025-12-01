Malaika Arora to Debut as Author With Wellness Book ‘It’s Easy to Be Healthy’

New Delhi:Actor-model Malaika Arora is set to make her debut as an author with new book, "It's Easy to be Healthy: Malaika's Guide to Living a Good Life", scheduled to hit the stands on December 9.Published by Bloomsbury India, the book reflects her trademark clarity, elegance, and practicality. It will be available in both English and Hindi.

"I have been part of the entertainment business for close to three decades, and there have been many twists and turns on the road to success. But I still feel unstoppable, like I am just getting started. That is because fitness has always been a cornerstone of my life.

"After years of trial and error, I have found a way of living that works for me... And that's exactly why I decided to write this book -- to share my learnings. No filters, no pretenses, just everything that has shaped my wellness journey," said the 52-year-old, known for popular dance numbers "Chaiyya Chaiyya", "Kaal Dhamaal" and "Munni Badnam Hui", in a statement.

The book spans everything: her everyday rituals like affirmations, sunbathing, fasting, indulging, moving, and being mindful, as well as frank discussions about women's health, ranging from pregnancy and postpartum restoration to the realities of menopause.

That said, Arora makes it clear right in the introduction that this isn't a "manual on perfection", nor is she prescribing strict rules or asking anyone to forgo the occasional slice of cake.

In fact, her core message is simple: "being healthy means learning how to balance -- listening to your body, knowing when to rest, and giving yourself grace".

And that's exactly the message the publishers hope to spread through the book, which is make the readers "feel empowered to take small, realistic steps toward a healthier life instead of turning to unsustainable wellness trends that often do more harm than good".

"Recognizing the growing need for credible, accessible wellness guidance rooted in real experience, Bloomsbury India is proud to publish this book -- bringing Malaika Arora's practical approach to health and well-being to readers across the country," added Rahul Srivastava, managing director of Bloomsbury India.