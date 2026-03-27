Makers of ‘Kyunki 2’ Debunk Shutdown Rumors: ‘Reports Are Baseless’

Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay’s popular show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, is currently topping the TRP charts and streaming on JioHotstar. Recently, rumors have been circulating that the show is set to go off-air.



However, the show's organizers issued an official statement confirming these reports are untrue. "We have noticed media reports stating that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 is shutting down and being replaced by Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badallte Hain. We would like to clarify that these reports are baseless. We are not shutting down Season 2, and there is no end date for the show as of yet," the statement read.











