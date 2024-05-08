From Jhansi to Janvi, life has come full circle for Ulka Gupta
Actor Ulka Gupta who is best known for her role as child Manikarnika in Jhansi Ki Rani (2009-2010) that aired on Zee TV, is back on the channel after 15 years as Jhanvi in Zee TV’s latest offering Main Hoon Saath Tere. It follows the journey of Janvi (Ulka Gupta), a single mother in Gwalior, as she navigates the challenges of parenthood. Living with her son Kian (Nihan Jain), Janvi's world revolves around him. Despite their strong bond, Kian feels the absence of a man in their home, particularly from his mother's perspective as she handles everything alone. The storyline intensifies when Janvi crosses paths with Aryaman, a wealthy businessman, and they find themselves working together. As Aryaman begins to show interest in Janvi, the question arises: will Kian approve of the match and play a pivotal role in bringing his mother closer to the man who loves her?