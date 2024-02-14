Five Upcoming Biopics To Watch Out For









Swatantra Veer Savarkar

The trend of biopics is gaining popularity among filmmakers in Hindi cinema, and the next two years are expected to showcase some new movies in this category. The success of movies like ‘Sardar Udham,’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’, and the recent addition to the list, ‘12th Fail,’ narrating the inspiring tale of Manoj Kumar Sharma, has not only received acclaim but also inspired more filmmakers to explore this genre. Here is a list of five upcoming biopics that will soon hit the screens, offering a glimpse into the lives of individuals across various domains.



'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' marking the directorial debut of actor Randeep Hooda, is a biopic based on the lawyer, activist, and politician Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Hooda plays the titular role in the movie and co-writes the script with Utkarsh Naithani. The film's trailer was released in January on the occasion of Savarkar's 140th birth anniversary. In addition to Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, R Bhakti Klein, Apinderdeep Singh, Mark Bennington, David M Harrison, Russell G Banks, Ed Robinson, Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, and Mark Bennington also handle major characters in the film. Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Legend Global Studio, and Randeep Hooda, the movie is set for theatrical release on March 22, 2024.



Ikkis

Director Sriram Raghavan, known for notable hits like Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun, is gearing up with ‘Ikkis,’ the biopic centred around the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra and a war hero in the Indian Army. The director has emphasized that the film will not be a fictionalized account but will instead highlight the young officer's ultimate sacrifice. Agastya Nanda, the grandson of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, is set to portray Khetarpal on the big screen. The cast also includes Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. The release of this movie, produced by Dinesh Vijan, is slated for 2025.



Chakda 'Xpress



‘Chakda 'Xpress’ is a biographical sports drama film based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, the Indian cricketer who played for the national women's cricket team from 2002 to 2022. Anushka Sharma portrays the role of Jhulan Goswami, marking her return to the big screen after ‘Zero’ (2018). Directed by Prosit Roy and written by Abhishek Banerjee, ‘Chakda 'Xpress’ is produced by Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Film. Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur will be seen in other lead roles in this movie, with Rob Miller of ReelSports directing the sports sequences. The movie is expected to be released in December 2024.



Chandu Champion

After the success of ‘83,’ director Kabir Khan is back with another sports drama, ‘Chandu Champion,’ which chronicles the life of a sportsman embodying perseverance and resilience. Kartik Aaryan portrays the titular role in the movie. There are also reports that the movie is inspired by the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. The ensemble cast of ‘Chandu Champion’ includes Manoj Anand, Katrina Kaif, and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is produced by Kabir Khan Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Star Studios. It will hit screens on June 14, 2024.



Maidaan



