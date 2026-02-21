Mahesh Babu’s Lord Ram Poster from Varanasi Goes Viral?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently starring in the high-profile pan-Indian entertainer Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is progressing at a brisk pace and is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on April 7, 2027.



Expectations are sky-high, as this marks Rajamouli’s first film after the global phenomenon RRR and also his first-ever collaboration with Mahesh Babu. Naturally, the project has become one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema.



Mahesh Babu is said to be playing dual roles — Rudra and Lord Ram — in the film. Recently, speculation has intensified after pictures of theatre hoardings allegedly featuring Mahesh Babu’s Lord Ram look from Varanasi started going viral on social media. This has sparked curiosity among fans, with many wondering whether the divine avatar has been officially revealed or if it is fan-made poster and was it a leak.



Known for portraying roles ranging from gangsters and police officers to college students on his journey to superstardom, Mahesh Babu is set to essay a divine character for the first time in his career. Insiders say the actor has placed complete trust in Rajamouli, a filmmaker celebrated for his mastery in handling mythological and epic narratives.



With contemporaries like Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, and Jr NTR having portrayed godly or mythological roles, the pressure is on Mahesh Babu to surpass expectations and deliver a realistic, emotionally impactful performance as Lord Ram.



Fans are also curious whether Mahesh Babu will showcase only the fiery, warrior aspect of Lord Ram or explore the softer, compassionate, and humane shades of the divine character. Only time — and Rajamouli’s vision — will reveal the answer.



Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has been busy with promotional activities for his AMB Cinemas theatre in Bengaluru. The actor received a rousing welcome while inaugurating the mall yesterday, with social media going into overdrive as fans shared his latest pictures and videos.



Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently starring in the high-profile pan-Indian entertainer Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is progressing at a brisk pace and is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on April 7, 2027.

Expectations are sky-high, as this marks Rajamouli’s first film after the global phenomenon RRR and also his first-ever collaboration with Mahesh Babu. Naturally, the project has become one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema.



Mahesh Babu is said to be playing dual roles — Rudra and Lord Ram — in the film. Recently, speculation has intensified after pictures of theatre hoardings allegedly featuring Mahesh Babu’s Lord Ram look from Varanasi started going viral on social media. This has sparked curiosity among fans, with many wondering whether the divine avatar has been officially revealed or if it is fan-made poster and was it a leak.



Known for portraying roles ranging from gangsters and police officers to college students on his journey to superstardom, Mahesh Babu is set to essay a divine character for the first time in his career. Insiders say the actor has placed complete trust in Rajamouli, a filmmaker celebrated for his mastery in handling mythological and epic narratives.



With contemporaries like Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, and Jr NTR having portrayed godly or mythological roles, the pressure is on Mahesh Babu to surpass expectations and deliver a realistic, emotionally impactful performance as Lord Ram.



Fans are also curious whether Mahesh Babu will showcase only the fiery, warrior aspect of Lord Ram or explore the softer, compassionate, and humane shades of the divine character. Only time — and Rajamouli’s vision — will reveal the answer.



Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has been busy with promotional activities for his AMB Cinemas theatre in Bengaluru. The actor received a rousing welcome while inaugurating the mall yesterday, with social media going into overdrive as fans shared his latest pictures and videos.

