Mahesh Babu’s Dolby Cinema in Bengaluru Is Special, says Suniel Narang

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is expanding his business ventures with the launch of AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru, launched on January 16, 2026. The new multiplex, located in Gandhinagar—one of Bengaluru’s historic cinema hubs—revives the legacy of the iconic Kapali Theatre while introducing a premium cinematic experience to the city.



The Bengaluru property will feature nine state-of-the-art screens, each measuring around 60 feet in width, with a seating capacity of approximately 600 viewers per screen. Most notably, it will house South India’s first Dolby Cinema, combining Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. This format promises high-contrast visuals, immersive sound, and luxurious interiors designed for maximum comfort. The large-format screen is also the second-largest Dolby Cinema screen in India, placing Bengaluru alongside premium formats such as IMAX.



Originally slated to open in December 2025, the project was postponed to January 16, 2026, due to construction delays. Mahesh Babu underscored the importance of the launch with a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Makar Sankranti, January 14. “The doors formally open at AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru on Jan 16th with South India’s first Dolby Cinema experience! Extremely proud of TEAM AMB for putting in an extraordinary effort to see this through. Looking forward to seeing you all very soon in Namma Bengaluru,” he wrote.



Mahesh Babu entered the exhibition business in 2019 in partnership with Asian Cinemas to establish AMB Cinemas. Since then, the brand has been synonymous with high-quality cinematic experiences in Hyderabad. The Bengaluru project continues that legacy at a site that holds deep nostalgic value for cinephiles.



Commenting on the launch, Suniel Narang said, “Mahesh Babu’s presence at the complex was electrifying, as fans thronged the theatre. It was a special moment, with their favourite star getting closer to his Bengaluru fans through this swanky new cinema.”