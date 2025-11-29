Mahesh Babu's Debut Movie Turns 46

Superstar Mahesh Babu was spotted at the airport as he jetted off with his family for vacation. Although he is out of the city, the Guntur Kaaram star has been trending on social media.

Mahesh Babu debuted as a child artist in 1979 with the movie Needa. He acted in the movie before he made films like Pokiri, Athadu, and Businessman, which helped him earn his name in the film industry.

Mahesh's fans are sharing several clips such as childhood photos, film clips, and award moments. The Varanasi actor is trending on social media.



Check out the tweets:













