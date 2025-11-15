Mahesh Babu’s Advisory Ahead Of ‘Globetrotter’ Event

There is palpable excitement among fans ahead of the grand Globetrotter event of the Rajamouli–Mahesh Babu film, set to take place tomorrow, November 15, near Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Preparations for the massive gathering, planned with military precision, are in full swing. In view of a few recent untoward incidents at public events, security measures have been tightened. Director S. S. Rajamouli had already released a video urging attendees to strictly follow the guidelines. “All those coming to the event must follow the rules,” he cautioned.



Mahesh Babu urges fans to follow entry rules



Following Rajamouli, actor Mahesh Babu has also released a video requesting fans to be careful and cooperate with the organisers. “Entrance will only be given to fans who have an Event Pass. Do not come to the venue without a pass,” he clarified. He also reassured fans not to feel anxious, reminding them that several more important events related to the film are planned in the coming months. His message has garnered significant attention among fans.

The SSMB29 star further explained that the entry points will be strictly regulated. “The RFC main entrance will be closed on the day of the event. Once your pass is scanned, it will show which gate you must enter through. Cooperation with the police and the security team is essential,” Mahesh Babu emphasised. He also noted that authorities have encouraged fans to arrive in fewer vehicles to make security checks smoother.



“Don’t worry if you can't get a pass. Many more events are waiting for you. See you tomorrow evening,” he added. His simple yet firm advice has only heightened fans’ expectations for the big day.



Tentatively titled SSMB29, the pan-Indian action adventure has been drawing national attention since its announcement. The first-look posters of Prithviraj Sukumaran as ‘Kumbha’ and Priyanka Chopra as ‘Mandakini’ were unveiled recently, stirring up tremendous buzz online. Mahesh Babu’s much-awaited look will be revealed at tomorrow’s event, followed by the first teaser.