Mahesh Babu Unveils Trailer of supernatural thriller Jatadhara

The wait is over. The spine-chilling world of Jatadhara has officially been unveiled with the launch of its gripping trailer, digitally released by superstar Mahesh Babu. The supernatural thriller, directed by Venkat Kalyan and starring Sudheer Babu alongside Sonakshi Sinha in the lead and Divya Khossla making special appearance, promises to immerse audiences in a dark, eerie, and power-charged cinematic universe.

Jatadhara is set in a world where black magic isn’t just a ritual it’s a dangerous weapon that unleashes forces beyond human control. Rooted deeply in forgotten folklore, the story peels back layers of ambition, greed, and ancient rituals that refuse to remain buried. What begins as a treasure hunt slowly descends into a terrifying supernatural chase, where age-old curses awaken and restless spirits return to claim what’s theirs. In this world, faith collides with modern reality, blurring the line between belief and fear.



Speaking about the film, Producer Shivin Narang said, “Jatadhara is more than a supernatural thriller; it’s a journey into our cultural underbelly where myths breathe and darkness listens. I wanted to create a world where every ritual holds power, and every legend carries a price.”



Lead actor Sudheer Babu added, “This is one of the most intense and challenging roles I’ve taken on. The story’s depth and the energy it carries are unlike anything I’ve experienced before.”



Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared her excitement, saying, “What makes Jatadhara powerful is how it weaves the supernatural into real human emotions. The fear here isn’t just external it’s something that lingers in the mind long after the story ends.”



The digital trailer launch by Mahesh Babu has already ignited massive buzz across social media platforms, with fans and industry watchers calling it one of the most intriguing and visually striking supernatural trailers in recent times.



With its fusion of folklore, black magic, ancient curses, and a relentless treasure hunt, Jatadhara promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience a battle between belief and fear, light and darkness.



Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami. The film’s dynamic soundscape is curated by Zee Music Co. Jatadhara is set to release on 7th November in Hindi and Telugu.













