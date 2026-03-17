Mahesh Babu Spotted at a Family Event See Pics

​Recently, Superstar Mahesh Babu attended the birthday party of Sai Raghava’s children. Official photos from the private event have now been shared by Raghava’s wife, Priyanka Ghattamaneni.



​Mahesh Babu looks dashing in the pictures, joined by family members including Namrata Shirodkar, Manjula Ghattamaneni, and Sanjay Swaroop.



​On the career front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the highly anticipated film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. Featuring Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles, the film is slated to hit theaters on April 7, 2027.







































