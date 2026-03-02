Mahesh Babu Says Priyanka Chopra Is in Top Form

Superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are currently working on their highly ambitious project, tentatively titled Varanasi. Mounted on a massive scale, the film aims to showcase India’s filmmaking and storytelling prowess on a global platform. The shoot is presently underway, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing crucial roles alongside Mahesh Babu.



Amid the busy schedule, Mahesh Babu recently took to social media to praise Priyanka Chopra’s performance in her Hollywood release The Bluff, an Amazon Prime Video original. After watching the film, he described it as a well-mounted entertainer packed with engaging action and emotions.



Sharing his thoughts on X, Mahesh Babu wrote, “@priyankachopra is in top form. Swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work.”



In response, Priyanka Chopra replied, “Thank you, my friend. See you soon in Antarctica,” hinting that the next schedule of Varanasi could take place in Antarctica.



Recently, Mahesh Babu flew to Georgia for the ongoing schedule of the film, and according to the latest updates, the team is expected to head to Antarctica next.



The film is being produced by KL Narayana under the Durga Arts banner, along with SS Karthikeya of Showing Business. Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani is composing the music, while the story has been penned by Vijayendra Prasad.



Designed for a grand IMAX experience, the film is slated for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027, in multiple languages. Prakash Raj and R Madhavan are also part of the key cast. Stay tuned for more updates.

