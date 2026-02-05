Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani Is My Favourite Food: Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu has been trending on social media following a recent interview with Hollywood media. The actor is currently collaborating with director SS Rajamouli for Varanasi. Mahesh Babu's physical transformation and striking new look were clearly visible during the interview, sparking excitement among fans.



Beyond the film, the actor also revealed his favorite Indian dish. When asked about his top choice in Hyderabad, he didn’t hesitate: "Mine is good old Hyderabadi chicken biryani. I love it."



Known for being a fitness enthusiast, the Guntur Kaaram actor typically maintains a strict, balanced diet and avoids heavy meals. However, he makes an exception for his favorite dish on cheat days.



Varanasi is slated for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027. The film will also feature Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

