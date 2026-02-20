Mahesh Babu Recalls ‘Intimidating’ First Day in the Wild for Varanasi

In an interview with Discussing Film, Mahesh Babu recalled the first day of shooting in Africa's wildlands for Varanasi. The magnum opus was shot in areas like Kenya's Maasai Mara during the wildebeest migration season in 2025. SS Rajamouli and team had to step out of vehicles and walk directly among real wild animals for scenes, without relying on VFX for those elements.



The Guntur Kaaram admitted feeling hesitant and a bit scared, despite usually taking the lead. He heard Rajamouli on walkie-talkies instructing Priyanka Chopra to walk in front. He found it amusing at first.



Calling it something he will never forget, Mahesh added, “It was a bit intimidating with all those wild animals but after 5 or 10 minutes you wouldn’t see the cameras, you wouldn’t see anybody. It's just us in the middle of the wildlands.”



Varanasi will be released in theatres on 7 April 2027.

