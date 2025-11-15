Mahesh Babu Recalls His Father, While Title Is Fixed As Varanasi

Actor Mahesh Babu’s fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of his upcoming film Globetrotter in Hyderabad. The grand event, held at Ramoji Film City, brought together several prominent industry figures, including director SS Rajamouli and actors Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Ahead of the celebrations, Mahesh Babu shared a nostalgic throwback picture in memory of his father, Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy.

The first glimpse of the much-anticipated film was unveiled to audiences at the venue and through a live-stream on JioHotstar, with thousands of fans joining both online and in person.

Sharing a cherished photograph of himself with his father from an old film set, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Thinking of you a little more today and knowing you’d be proud Nanna (sic).”

Meanwhile, news about the film being officially titled Varanasi has been making the rounds. The makers are expected to announce the title soon. The reveal reportedly happened accidentally while the team was testing the Globetrotter glimpse and the title video.

In addition, photos of Mahesh Babu drenched in blood, wielding a trident, and seated on a bull (Nandi) have gone viral on social media, further fuelling anticipation around the project.