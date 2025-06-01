Mahesh Babu Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Father, Khaleja Re-release Sees Impressive Collections

Superstar Mahesh Babu paid an emotional tribute to his late father and legendary actor Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna on the occasion of his 82nd birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh shared a nostalgic black-and-white photo of his father from his younger days, along with a touching message:



"Always guided by your light. Happy birthday, Nanna! Thinking of you today and every day."



Ghattamaneni Krishna, a titan of Telugu cinema, made his debut with Thene Manasulu in 1965 and went on to star in over 350 films, including iconic titles like Gudachari 116, Mosagallaku Mosagadu, and Alluri Seetharama Raju. He was also a director and producer, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Following his passing due to cardiac arrest in November 2022, Mahesh Babu has often expressed the immense influence his father had on his life and career. In earlier statements, Mahesh reflected on his father's legacy:

"Your life was celebrated… your passing is being celebrated even more… such is your greatness." He also shared how his father’s strength continues to inspire him, stating that he now walks forward with fearlessness, carrying his father's light within him.



Coinciding with the tribute, Mahesh Babu's film Khaleja, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, saw a successful re-release on Friday, generating over ₹8 crore in global gross collections, including $80,000 from the U.S. market alone.

Producer C. Kalyan, who backed the film 15 years ago, expressed his joy at the renewed appreciation. "It was Mahesh Babu’s fans who missed the true potential of Khaleja during its original release. But now, it’s becoming one of the top-grossing re-released films," he said.





He also recalled how passionate fans had voiced disappointment when the film initially underperformed. "Today’s audience is recognizing its novelty and entertainment value. It's finally getting the respect it always deserved," he added.

Kalyan also shared a memory from the original shoot: "Mahesh Babu shot a single scene for 48 hours straight, taking only short breaks in his caravan. His dedication was unmatched." Reflecting on the film’s journey, he concluded, "Maybe it was written that Khaleja would get its due only after 15 years."



Mahesh Babu is currently immersed in the filming of the much-anticipated SSMB 29, directed by SS Rajamouli. The pan-India project will mark his first on-screen collaboration with Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, further heightening excitement among fans.