Mahesh Babu Passport Meme Propels GlobeTrotter’s Nov 15 Event to Viral Fame

The GlobeTrotter team has pulled off one of the quirkiest marketing stunts of the season, setting social media buzzing with a Mahesh Babu–inspired “passport meme” to promote its upcoming November 15 event. The creative — a witty spin on the superstar’s iconic passport dialogue and expressions — instantly struck a chord with Telugu audiences, triggering widespread shares across Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Known for its youth-centric and offbeat promotional style, the team blended pop culture, humour and travel-themed branding to perfection. Fans praised the meme for being fresh, respectful of the actor’s image, and perfectly attuned to the pulse of the Telugu meme community. User-generated edits and spinoffs quickly followed, amplifying the campaign’s reach far beyond typical event promotions.

By choosing memes over traditional posters, GlobeTrotter bridged fandom and marketing with effortless ease, sparking curiosity even among those previously unaware of the event. With the viral wave now in motion, anticipation for the November 15 event has grown dramatically — a testament to how smart digital strategy can turn a simple idea into a nationwide talking point.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern at St Joseph's Degree and PG College.