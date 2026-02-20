Mahesh Babu on Expansion Bid, to Throw Open His Bengaluru Theatre

Superstar Mahesh Babu, currently busy shooting for his magnum opus Varanasi, has taken time off to inaugurate his prestigious theatre property in Bengaluru. According to sources, Mahesh Babu is personally attending the inauguration of AMB Cinemas in the city and is extremely excited about the milestone. “The multiplex had a soft launch on January 16, 2026, and the formal inauguration will be marked by the actor’s presence today,” says a source.



Located in Gandhinagar, one of Bengaluru’s most historic cinema hubs, the new AMB Cinemas revives the legacy of the iconic Kapali Theatre while introducing a premium, next-generation movie-going experience. The property features nine state-of-the-art screens, each nearly 60 feet wide, with a seating capacity of around 600 viewers per screen. Notably, the large-format screen is the second-largest Dolby Cinema screen in India, placing Bengaluru alongside other premium exhibition formats such as IMAX.



Mahesh Babu entered the exhibition business in 2019 by partnering with Asian Cinemas to establish AMB Cinemas, which has since become synonymous with a high-end cinematic experience in Hyderabad. The Bengaluru expansion continues that legacy at a location that holds deep nostalgic value for generations of movie lovers.



Confirming the development, Mahesh Babu’s partner and leading exhibitor Suniel Narang stated that the actor is in Bengaluru to inaugurate the theatre, considering his massive fan following in the city and across Karnataka.



Speaking about collaborating with Telugu superstars to build premium theatres over the years, Narang said, “It is mutually beneficial. Doing business with stars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Venkatesh has always been great. They also come up with valuable inputs, which help us create better ambience, sound effects, and overall viewing experience.”

