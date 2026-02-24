 Top
Home » Entertainment

Mahesh Babu Heads to Georgia for Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’

Entertainment
24 Feb 2026 11:21 AM IST

The upcoming Georgia schedule will focus on massive action sequences and pivotal scenes featuring the hero and Prithviraj (as the chief antagonist).

Mahesh Babu Heads to Georgia for Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’
x
Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu was spotted at the airport early Tuesday morning. According to industry buzz, the actor is heading to Georgia to film a major schedule for his upcoming movie, Varanasi.

The film features an ensemble cast including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Notably, Varanasi marks Priyanka’s highly anticipated return to Indian cinema. Directed by the visionary S.S. Rajamouli, reports suggest that 50% of the film's production is already complete.

The upcoming Georgia schedule will focus on massive action sequences and pivotal scenes featuring the hero and Prithviraj (as the chief antagonist).

Last year, a grand event was held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad to unveil the title and Mahesh Babu’s first look. T

he poster received a thumping response from fans and critics alike. In the film, Mahesh Babu will be essaying the role of Lord Ram.

Scheduled for release in April 2027, Varanasi is expected to be one of the most expensive films ever produced in India. MM Keeravani is its music director.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
mahesh babu varanasi 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X