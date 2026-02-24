Mahesh Babu Heads to Georgia for Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’

Mahesh Babu was spotted at the airport early Tuesday morning. According to industry buzz, the actor is heading to Georgia to film a major schedule for his upcoming movie, Varanasi.



The film features an ensemble cast including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Notably, Varanasi marks Priyanka’s highly anticipated return to Indian cinema. Directed by the visionary S.S. Rajamouli, reports suggest that 50% of the film's production is already complete.

The upcoming Georgia schedule will focus on massive action sequences and pivotal scenes featuring the hero and Prithviraj (as the chief antagonist).



Last year, a grand event was held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad to unveil the title and Mahesh Babu’s first look. T

he poster received a thumping response from fans and critics alike. In the film, Mahesh Babu will be essaying the role of Lord Ram.



Scheduled for release in April 2027, Varanasi is expected to be one of the most expensive films ever produced in India. MM Keeravani is its music director.

