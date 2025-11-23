Mahesh Babu Hails Karthikeya as the Silent Man of Varanasi

Actor Mahesh Babu has lauded Karthikeya, the executive producer of Varanasi, calling him a “talented lad” and the “silent man” behind the project.

Director S.S. Rajamouli is known for working with a tight-knit team, often comprising family members who are closely aligned with his filmmaking style. Karthikeya, who plays a key role in the production of Varanasi, is widely regarded as one such steady presence.

On Karthikeya’s birthday, Mahesh Babu shared a heartfelt note on social media, praising his efficiency and calm leadership. “The silent man behind everything we build… Always amazed to see you hold the toughest pieces together with ease,” he wrote, wishing him a successful year ahead.

Industry insiders say Karthikeya’s contributions have long been significant, and Mahesh Babu’s public acknowledgment is seen as a well-deserved recognition of his work.