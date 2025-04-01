Mahesh Babu Fans Demand Update From Rajamouli on SSMB29

Superstar Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive fan following. It is a known fact that the versatile actor has been busy with a directorial by SS Rajamouli. The film was launched in January of this year. So far, Rajamouli hasn't released any asset related to the movie, be it the first look poster of the hero or or a glimpse video.





Fans are eagerly awaiting updates for the upcoming film #SSMB29, directed by #SSRajamouli and starring #MaheshBabu . April has been designated as the update month for this much-anticipated project, leading to widespread excitement and anticipation among the fanbase. (Video… pic.twitter.com/CJAuHwg5F3 — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) April 1, 2025

Mahesh Babu's fans have been demanding that the RRR maker share some updates about the untitled project, referred to as #SSMB29.

The fans out there are expecting that April will surprise them with one or two movie updates from the Baahubali maker. We have to wait and see whether Rajamouli is going to fulfill the wishes of Mahesh's fans.



Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's movie is produced by K. L. Narayana. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen in a leading role. Toofan with Ram Charan is among her projects down South with southern heroes.

Thamizhan opposite Thalapathy Vijay is the other one. For the first time, she is doing a Mahesh Babu movie. It's not known if she is playing the hero's romantic interest or some surprising role. Prithviraj Sukumaran will also appear in a pivotal role.

