Mahesh Babu Expands Multiplex Empire, Bringing First Dolby Cinema to Bengaluru!

Superstar Mahesh Babu is expanding his exhibition business. He already owns the popular AMB Cinemas multiplex in Hyderabad.



It is known that he is all set to open a new multiplex in Bengaluru. It will include a Dolby Cinema screen, which features luxurious facilities and a high-quality movie experience for the audience.

It's going to be the first Dolby theatre in Bengaluru by Mahesh. The theatre will have a seating capacity of 600, as per the buzz. More details about the new multiplex in Bengaluru are yet to be known.

In the meantime, Mahesh Babu is busy with Varanasi, a film directed by Rajamouli. Priyanka Chopra will be seen as the female lead opposite Mahesh in the movie. The film is scheduled to be released sometime in 2027.