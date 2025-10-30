Mahesh Babu Chills Out in Maldives, Says ‘Absolute Bliss’

Superstar Mahesh Babu is taking a well-deserved break in the Maldives, and his latest vacation pictures are setting social media on fire. The actor, who is currently busy shooting for his ambitious project SSMB29, shared stunning snapshots from his tropical getaway, captioning them “Absolute bliss! Thank you Joali for a wonderful stay.”



The photos quickly went viral, with fans swooning over his relaxed and stylish look — many even speculating that this might be his on-screen look for SSMB29.



The much-anticipated film, directed by SS Rajamouli, marks their first collaboration, and expectations are sky-high. This is Rajamouli’s next magnum opus after the global sensation RRR, and insiders describe it as an epic globetrotting adventure. A special teaser, titled “Globetrotter Glimpse,” is expected to be unveiled in November, as promised by the director.



The film stars Priyanka Chopra as the female lead and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a crucial role. The story has been penned by Vijayendra Prasad, with MM Keeravani composing the music.



Sources reveal that nearly 40% of the film’s shoot — including major action, emotional, and song sequences — has already been wrapped up over the past eight months. If all goes as planned, SSMB29 is slated for a grand release in October 2026.



With Mahesh Babu looking fitter and more radiant than ever, and Rajamouli steering the ship, fans believe this project could redefine Indian cinema’s global reach.

