Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Wrap Up Odisha Schedule, Express Gratitude

Superstar Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran are headlining the much-anticipated jungle adventure, tentatively titled SSMB29. The film unit has successfully wrapped up a crucial shooting schedule in Koraput, Odisha.



As they concluded the schedule, the team met with local officials and enthusiastic fans, with photos from the interactions now taking social media by storm.



Director SS Rajamouli extended his heartfelt thanks to the residents and authorities of Koraput for their hospitality and support during the shoot. He also appreciated the officials for their cooperation in facilitating the filming process. While speculation suggests that Rajamouli may return for another schedule, there is no official confirmation yet.



Produced by KL Narayana under the Durga Arts banner, SSMB29 boasts music by MM Keeravani and is set to feature Hollywood actors and technicians, promising an international-scale cinematic experience.