Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Champion Child Healthcare

Superstar Mahesh Babu has long been known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in funding heart surgeries for children in need. This noble tradition has been ongoing for years, and now, he and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, have taken another meaningful step toward child healthcare.In a significant move, Namrata visited Vijayawada yesterday to announce their latest healthcare and child support initiative. Speaking at the event, she expressed their commitment to making a lasting impact on children's health.“It is an honor to inaugurate the Mother’s Milk Bank Center, the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, dedicated to providing life-saving nutrition to infants whose mothers are unable to produce milk. Breast milk is vital for a newborn’s growth, strengthening their immune system, and reducing the risk of infections and diseases,” Namrata stated.Additionally, she unveiled another crucial initiative—a Cervical Cancer Vaccination Program aimed at protecting young girls aged 9 to 18 from one of the most preventable forms of cancer. “Cervical cancer remains a significant health concern, but with timely vaccination, we can safeguard the health of future generations. Our goal is to vaccinate 1,500 girls by 2025, raising awareness about early prevention and ensuring accessibility to those in need,” she added.Mahesh Babu’s continued dedication to philanthropy and social welfare truly sets him apart. His unwavering commitment to improving healthcare for children deserves recognition and appreciation.