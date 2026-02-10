Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar Celebrate 21 Years Of Marriage

Actor Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar continue to set major relationship goals. The couple is celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today. To mark the occasion, Mahesh shared a heartfelt note reflecting on their journey since they first met in 2000.



Mahesh wrote: “Still choosing you every day... Happy 21, MB.”













The comments section was, in no time, flooded with love and celebratory emojis from fans and well-wishers alike. Mahesh and Namrata are the proud parents of two children, Gautam and Sitara.



On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is set to star in a highly anticipated project directed by S.S. Rajamouli, reportedly titled Varanasi. Priyanka Chopra is its female lead, while Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the antagonist. Namrata was present at the November 2025 event of Varanasi. She was seemingly proud that her hubby is part of one of the biggest Indian productions.

