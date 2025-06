Kicking off with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025 and concluding with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037, the mega slate was revealed today with much fanfare, promising a visual and cultural spectacle never before attempted in Indian cinema.

Official lineup:

Mahavatar Narsimha (2025)

Mahavatar Parshuram (2027)

Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029)

Mahavatar Dhwarakadhesh (2031)

Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033)

Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035)

Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037)

Director Ashwin Kumar remarked, “This is Bharat’s roar on the big screen — a transcendental journey through animation that reclaims our sacred heritage.”

Producer Shilpaa Dhawan called the project “an epic cinematic ride,” while Hombale Films stated, “Mahavatar is not just a film series. It’s our tribute to India’s spiritual legacy, brought to life with breathtaking animation and global storytelling.”

Beyond film, the universe will expand into comics, video games, digital content, and collectibles, turning Mahavatar into a cross-generational cultural phenomenon.

Mahavatar Narsimha, releasing July 25, 2025, will be available in 3D and five Indian languages, promising a mythic experience for audiences across platforms and age groups.