Maharani 4: Tune in from 7th November, only on Sony LIV

The stakes have never been higher, the battle fiercer. Maharani 4 will be streaming from 7th November only on Sony LIV. This season, it’s not just about survival, it’s about domination. Maharani 4 is where ambition meets annihilation, where betrayals run deep, alliances shift fast, and Rani’s fight has never been more challenging.

Huma Qureshi said, "Rani Bharti’s journey has always been about defying the odds, but this season, her ambition hits a whole new level. From homemaker to CM, she shook Bihar’s political ground. Now, she enters the nation’s toughest battlefield. Maharani 4 isn’t just the next chapter; it’s her boldest leap yet. The stakes are national, the power games more brutal, and every move could make or break her. It’s the most daring, intense, and unfiltered version of Rani we’ve ever seen, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness her evolution on Sony LIV."



Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani 4 adds more firepower with the entrance of National Award-winning actress Shweta Basu Prasad, alongside powerhouse performers like Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bharadwaj, Kani Kusruti and Pramod Pathak.



It’s not just a battle for power; it’s a battle for the throne; Maharani 4 streaming from 7th November, only on Sony LIV.











