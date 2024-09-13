Maharaja to Manjummel Boys: 4 Regional Films That Captivated Audience

Here is a handpicked selection of the top four regional films of 2024, which showcase the diversity and richness of Indian cinema.

Fakt Purusho Maate (Gujarati)

‘Fakt Purusho Maate,’ a comedy entertainer, follows a patriarch who descends from the afterlife to interfere with his grandson’s marriage. The film centres around the protagonist’s patriarchal perspective which he then is forced to modify after a series of comedic as well as insightful events. The cameo by legendary Amitabh Bachchan, who portrays Prabhudas, significantly contributed to the movie’s popularity. The film also stars Yash Soni, Deeksha Joshi, and Tarjanee Bhadla in lead roles. Directed by Jay Bodas, ‘Fakt Purusho Maate’ has been highly appreciated for its rib-tickling moments as well as its deeper exploration of the generational gap and the clash between tradition and modernity. Produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, the movie released on August 23 is running successfully in theatres.





Maharaja (Tamil)

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, this gritty thriller depicts the life of Maharaja, who works in a small salon in the rural outskirts of Chennai. Widely appreciated for the stellar performances of its actors, the film has also received worldwide appreciation from audiences following its OTT release. Vijay Sethupathi stars in the titular role, with Anurag Kashyap, Sachana Namidass, Mamta Mohandas, and Natarajan Subramaniam in other major roles. The non-linear film begins when Maharaja goes to the police station to file a complaint about his missing dustbin. What unfolds then demonstrates how a skilled writer-director can create a gripping screen experience from an emotionally rich plot. The film, produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy, is available for streaming on Netflix

Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu)

Staying true to its pre-release hype, this Telugu sci-fi actioneer, intricately connected to the Mahabharata, has delivered a spectacular cinematic experience to audiences worldwide. Dubbed in Hindi and other regional languages, the movie, directed by Nag Ashwin, is rich in graphics and 3D effects, continuing to captivate home theatre viewers after its OTT premiere last month. Featuring a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Dulquer Salmaan, the film has achieved a true pan-Indian status and has left audiences eagerly anticipating its sequel, which is currently in production. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Kalki 2898 AD envisions a universe where a group of heroes must rise to challenge a powerful and corrupt regime ruling from an imaginary power centre called ‘complex’. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Manjummel Boys (Malayalam)

One of the biggest blockbusters ever made in Malayalam cinema, this survival thriller has also made a significant impact in other languages. Especially in Tamil Nadu, the movie broke all existing records for Malayalam films and became a top-grosser even without a dubbed version. Inspired by true events, where a group of youngsters from Kerala got trapped in the Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, the film explores themes of friendship, love, and adventure. Even without big names in its star cast, with Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi leading the list of actors, the movie directed by Chidambaram broke all collection records in Kerala. The makers also effectively used the popular song ‘Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan’ from the Tamil movie 'Guna', enhancing its overall feel. Produced by Soubin Shahir and Babu Shahir, 'Manjummel Boys' can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar