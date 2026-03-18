Madhuri Dixit to Light Up Gaddar Film Awards 2025 in Hyderabad

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene is set to grace the prestigious Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025, scheduled to be held on March 19, 2026, in Hyderabad.



In a statement, Madhuri expressed her excitement, saying it is truly an honour to be part of the awards. She praised Telugu cinema for its rich legacy of storytelling, music, and extraordinary talent that continues to inspire audiences globally. She highlighted that such initiatives are vital as they celebrate grassroots artists and technicians—the true backbone of the industry. She added that she is looking forward to celebrating the vibrant legacy of the Telugu film fraternity in Hyderabad.



Joining her will be Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who also expressed her happiness about attending the event. She stated that it is an absolute honour to support an initiative that highlights technicians and regional artists.



Esha further noted that honoring Gaddar's legacy while celebrating the industry's modern achievements is truly inspiring. She added that Telangana has a vibrant artistic spirit, and she is excited to be part of a night that recognizes excellence across all creative fields.



The Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 is expected to be a grand celebration, bringing together artists, technicians, and filmmakers to honor outstanding contributions to cinema.

