Madhu Mantena Drops A Cool Video Announcing His Banner MadMan!!

Madhu Mantena is a producer who has always brought something unique to the audience. Founder of Mythoverse Studios, Madhu Mantena is an award-winning Indian film producer and entrepreneur. He has built media entities that operate across the entire entertainment value chain, from content development and production to distribution and monetization.

Continuing his creative journey, he has now announced his new production house, Mad Man, and his creativity is once again on full display.



Taking to social media, Madhu Mantena shared a cool and creatively enriched video to announce Mad Man. In the video, the producer narrated his journey and shared his experiences. He also penned the caption —



"It took me 50 years to figure out who I am



Hrithik Roshan commented, "Love it❤"



Director Raj and DK commented, "Wow... it's super cool!"



Madhu Mantena’s track record as a producer includes films such as Ghajini, Queen, Super 30, ’83, and the hit Netflix series Sacred Games. Furthermore, Madhu Mantena’s Mythoverse Studios has collaborated with BharatBox to redefine storytelling in the Metaverse through the Mahabharata. This alliance marks a revolutionary leap in digital storytelling, reimagining the epic, deeply embedded in Indian ethos, as an immersive metaverse experience.

