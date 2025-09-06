‘Madharaasi' Draws ₹3 Crore on Day One in Telugu States?

Sivakarthikeyan’s latest action drama Madharasi opened to modest numbers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, collecting around ₹3 crore on its first day, according to a leading exhibitor.



“The film hasn’t set the box office on fire. Sivakarthikeyan still has to prove his crowd-pulling power in the Telugu states,” he observes.



The film follows the story of a common man forced into violence, who transforms into a one-man army taking on a powerful mafia involved in arms smuggling. “The idea is interesting, but director A.R. Murugadoss relies too heavily on standard action tropes,” the exhibitor adds.



Sivakarthikeyan, who previously impressed Telugu audiences with films like Don and Doctor, tasted major success as a valiant military officer in Amaran, which grossed over ₹40 crore in the Telugu states.

“Comparisons are unfair since Amaran was inspired by a real-life story while Madharasi is purely fictional. Both belong to very different genres. The collections will need to grow steadily in the coming days,” the source concludes.

