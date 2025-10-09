Maarigallu: Zee5, PRK Productions Honor Puneeth Rajkumar’s Legacy With a Powerful Teaser

Following the much-talked-about title reveal, ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown OTT platform, in collaboration with PRK Productions, announced the premiere date of the ‘Maarigallu’ through a captivating teaser narrated by acclaimed actor Dhananjaya. What truly left fans spellbound was the breathtaking moment when the late Puneeth Rajkumar appeared in a majestic avatar as Mayura Sharma, the founder of the Kadamba dynasty and Karnataka’s first king, turning the teaser into an unforgettable celebration of legacy, culture, and pride.













Set against the background of Sirsi in 1990’s the story unravels when an ancient clue to a lost Kadamba-era treasure surface. What begins as a pursuit of hope soon becomes a haunting journey where greed, faith, and fear collide, leaving an unsettling question of whether it was fate or something divine that sealed their end. The series is all set to premiere on 31st October on Zee5.



The series features a stellar ensemble cast, with Rangayana Raghu, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, and Praveen Tej making their web series debuts in Maarigallu. They are joined by television favourite Ninaad Hrithsa, the versatile Prashanth Siddi, and AS Suraj, who won hearts through Zee Kannada’s reality show Drama Juniors. The series is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, written and directed by Devraj Poojary. The series boasts cinematography by S.K. Rao, music composed by L.V. Muthu and L.V. Ganesh, and sound design by Ravi Hiremat.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, the Producer, says, "Maarigallu is very special at PRK Productions because it reflects one of Appu’s dreams. Puneeth always wanted to take our tales into the web series space, stories rooted in our land, yet universal in emotion. With Maarigallu, we’ve tried to bring that vision alive, a narrative that carries mystery, devotion, and the rich cultural essence of Karnataka. Collaborating with ZEE5 to tell this story makes it even more meaningful, as it embodies the spirit of what Appu believed in.”

Adding to this, Actor Rangayana Raghu shared, “Being part of Maarigallu has been a wonderful experience. It’s rare to come across a story that combines divine suspense with such deep emotional and cultural roots. Every character in the series has shades of humanity and conflict, which makes it very real and relatable. I’m sure the audience will enjoy the mystery, humour, and the cultural heartbeat that runs through this story.”

Deepak Sriramulu, Kannada Zee5’s Business Head shared, “Like our promise, ‘namma bhashe namma kathaegalu’, Maarigallu is unlike anything we’ve done before, a Divine Folklore Thriller that brings alive Karnataka’s legends in a way that is mysterious, emotional, and deeply rooted in our culture. The tale of finding the lost Kadamba treasure, guarded by faith and folklore, gives the series a unique edge, and we are excited for audiences to experience this journey with us on ZEE5.”

Beyond its thrilling premise, Maarigallu carries special significance as it fulfils the late Puneeth Rajkumar's wish to bring impactful Kannada originals to the OTT space through PRK Productions. With this series, ZEE5 and PRK honor his vision by creating a story rooted in Karnataka's heritage and compelling for contemporary audiences.

‘Maarigallu’ is set to premiere on 31st October, exclusively on ZEE5.