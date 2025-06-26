Maargan is not a regular serial killer movie; it's totally different: Vijay Antony

Vijay Antony’s upcoming film Maargan is gearing up for release on June 27th. Its release in Telugu is by D Suresh Babu. The film is touted to be a murder mystery-crime thriller.



Speaking at an event on Thursday, Suresh Babu described Vijay Antony as someone who is deeply passionate about cinema. "I enjoy watching films made by such individuals. That’s why I decided to bring Maargan to Telugu audiences. I really appreciate his production quality, values, and filmmaking style," he said.



The Bicchagadu actor said that Maargan isn’t a typical serial killer movie. "From the first frame to the last, it keeps the audience engaged. I composed the music for this film," he said, suggesting that the music is going to be haunting. Maargan will be released simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.



"Maargan, with a runtime of 127 minutes, is thoroughly engaging from start to finish, with no dull moments," writer Bhashya Shree said.



Samuthirakani, Mahanati Shankar, Preethika, Brigida, Vinod Sagar, Ajay Dhishan, Deepshika, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru Archana, Kanimozhi, and Anthagaram Natarajan are playing different roles in this "gripping edge-of-the-seat thriller packed with suspense, crime, and investigative elements".

