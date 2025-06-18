Maalik Role Felt Most Real, Says Manushi Chhillar

Miss World Manushi Chhillar is all set to wow the audience with her next big screen outing. She recently opened up about her upcoming film Maalik during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session, revealing the deep connection she feels with her character Shalini.

When a follower complimented her stunning appearance in the film, the actress responded with heartfelt gratitude, sharing that this role represents "the most real I've felt as a character."

Mansuhi's candid response suggests that Maalik will mark a significant milestone in her acting journey. This also confirms the speculation that there is more to Manushi's role in the gangster drama than meets the eye. Manushi, with her response, also confirmed that her role resonates deeply with her personal and artistic sensibilities.

The actress, who transitioned from pageantry to Bollywood, appears to have found a character that allows her to showcase her authentic self on screen. This insight into her creative process highlights Manushi's evolution as an actress, demonstrating her commitment to finding roles that challenge and fulfill the performer in her.

Her emphasis on feeling "real" in the character of Shalini, suggests that Maalik may showcase a more mature and nuanced performance from the young star, potentially marking a turning point in her cinematic career.



Manushi’s pairing with Rajkummar Rao is already receiving praise from audiences, especially following the release of the soulful love ballad Naamumkin. The song offers a tender glimpse into the fresh and promising chemistry between the two actors.

Maalik is set to release on July 11, and the film presents Manushi in a strikingly different avatar, one unlike anything she’s done before. Up next, she will be seen in Tehran opposite John Abraham.