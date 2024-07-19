Maali Wins Best International Feature Film Award at Swedish International Film Fest

Swedish model, producer, and philanthropist Pragya Kapoor has reason to celebrate. Her environmentally driven film, "Maali," has won Best International Feature Film Award at the prestigious Swedish International Film Fest. This is particularly special for Kapoor, who was born and raised in Sweden.



Kapoor, known for producing successful films like "Kedarnath," "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui," and "Fitoor," has a strong passion for environmental issues. "Maali" reflects this passion, and its selection at a festival in her home country holds extra significance.







"It feels amazing that my film is showing in my home country," Kapoor said in a statement. "For Maali to wins the best feature film award makes me incredibly proud! Maali is precious to me because of its simplicity and honesty. The message it carries makes you think. We have been receiving love from all over the world for Maali, and it fills my heart with immense gratitude. The fact that it won accolades in a festival in Sweden, where I was born and raised, makes this win even more special."

"Maali" tells the story of Tulsi, a 16-year-old girl who journeys from the serenity of the mountains to the harsh realities of a concrete jungle. The film explores the struggles Tulsi faces as she witnesses the city's dark side, including greed, loneliness, and depression.





This powerful film is not just making waves in Sweden. "Maali" also holds the distinction of being the only Indian feature film selected for the Queens World Film Festival. Written by Shiv C Shetty and Sonali Rana, and directed by Shetty, the film had its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.



With its environmental message and captivating story, "Maali" is a film to watch. Kapoor's pride in the film's selection at the Swedish International Film Fest reflects the growing recognition it's receiving around the globe.





