Tollywood Actress Takes Political Plunge
Hyderabad: Undoubtedly, the election season is gripping Tollywood as well. There is an interesting development involving young Telugu actress Sahiti Dasari. The Telugu-born actress impressed the audience with her performance in "Polimera' as well as "Maa Oori Polimera 2. Apart from waiting for more plum offers, the actress has taken a political plunge and has filed her nomination in the Telangana polls.
Sahiti has filed her nomination from the Chevella parliament constituency as an independent candidate. She will be taking on BRS strongman Kasani Gnaneshwar and Congress’s Ranjith Reddy, who are both cash-rich. While it is unlikely that she would pose any threat to them, her decision to enter politics at such a young age and that too while being active in films is surprising to many.
Superstar Pawan Kalyan is already in the fray for the MLA seat from PIthapuram and also campaigning hard for the TD-Jana Sena-BJP alliance.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story