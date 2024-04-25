Tollywood Actress Takes Political Plunge

Sahiti has filed her nomination from the Chevella parliament constituency as an independent candidate. She will be taking on BRS strongman Kasani Gnaneshwar and Congress’s Ranjith Reddy, who are both cash-rich. While it is unlikely that she would pose any threat to them, her decision to enter politics at such a young age and that too while being active in films is surprising to many.



Superstar Pawan Kalyan is already in the fray for the MLA seat from PIthapuram and also campaigning hard for the TD-Jana Sena-BJP alliance.

