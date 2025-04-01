LYF - Love Your Father First Ticket Purchased by Kishan Reddy

The "LYF - Love Your Father" movie trailer has taken the audience by storm, generating huge expectations for the film. The emotionally charged depiction of the father-son relationship has resonated deeply with viewers. Starring SP Charan, Sri Harsha, and Kashika Kapoor, and directed by Pawan Ketharaju, the movie is set to release on April 4.



The trailer's impact extends beyond the audience, with politicians like BJP leader Sri Kishan Reddy taking notice. Reddy was impressed by the trailer and even bought the first ticket for the movie, wishing the team all the best for a blockbuster success.



Produced by Manisha Arts and Media, Annapareddy Studios, "LYF - Love Your Father" promises to be an emotional and action-packed ride, exploring themes of family, love, and relationships. With its talented cast and crew, this movie is definitely one to watch out for.