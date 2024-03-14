Low key wedding for Venky's daughter

It looks like senior actor Venkatesh prefers low key celebrations. His daughter Hayavahini Daggubati is reportedly getting married on March 15 in Hyderabad.

Earlier, she got engaged to a groom from Vijayawada, who comes from a family of doctors and a doctor himself.

In October last, bigwigs like Megastar Chiru and Superstar Mahesh attended the engagement function in Vijayawada.

Right now, bride festivities are in full swing. All the festivities like Pellikoothuru function and Sangeeth are happening with lots of fun and frolic. Venky and Daggubati’s family prefer low-key weddings most of the time, which take place amidst family, friends and tight security in Ramanaidu Studios itself.

Venkatesh and his wife Neeraja have three daughters and one son, while the elder daughter Ashritha already got married to Vinayak Reddy who does business in Spain and other European countries.