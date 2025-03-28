SP Charan’s Love Your Father to Arrive in Theatres on April 4

SP Charan, son of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, is making a comeback after many years with the movie "Love Your Father," directed by Pawan Ketharaju and produced by Kishore Rathi, Mahesh Rathi, and Ramaswamy Reddy. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Sriharsha, Kashika Kapoor, Praveen, Bhadram, Raghubabhu, Shakalaka Shankar, and Riya, with music composed by Melody Brahma Manisharma.

At the pre-release event, hero Sri Harsha thanked MLA Malla Reddy, the chief guest, and praised the film's director and music director. MLA Malla Reddy congratulated the team, saying the film would be a big hit and praising Sri Harsha's intelligence and talent.

SP Charan expressed gratitude to the director, producers, and co-stars, and even sang a song on stage. He jokingly complained about not getting a chance to sing in the film. Producer Kishore thanked the team, especially director Pawan, and asked the audience to bless the film.