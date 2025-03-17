SP Charan’s Big Screen Comeback movie to release on April 4

Singer SP Charan, son of the legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam, is making a return to the big screen with Life (Love Your Father), set for release on April 4.





Directed by Pawan Ketharaju and produced by Kishore Rathi, Mahesh Rathi, and Ramaswamy Reddy under the banners of Manisha Arts and Annapareddy Studios, the film features SP Charan in a lead role alongside Sriharsha and Kashika Kapoor. The cast also includes Nawab Shah, Praveen, Bhadram, Raghubabu, Shakalaka Shankar, and Riya in significant roles.



Adding to the film’s appeal is the music by veteran composer Melody Brahma Mani Sharma. With the first copy of the film ready, the makers recently watched it and expressed their satisfaction. Director Pawan Ketharaju shared that the movie revolves around a father's desire to fulfill his responsibilities toward his son and the son's struggle for his father, all set against the spiritual backdrop of Kashi. He emphasized that the film beautifully portrays divinity and the father-son bond, with SP Charan’s role being a major highlight. He also praised Mani Sharma’s background score, calling the climax a standout moment in the film.

Producer Annapareddy Ramaswamy Reddy echoed similar sentiments, stating that the film has come out exceptionally well. Most of the shooting took place in Kashi, adding authenticity to its spiritual elements. After seeing the final version, the team immediately honored Mani Sharma, who was equally thrilled with the film’s outcome. With increased confidence in their project, the makers are set to hold a pre-release event on March 27 before bringing the movie to audiences on April 4.