Love Guru not drawing crowds in Telugu?

Tamil actor Vijay Antony who tasted success in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with ‘Bichagadu’ and ‘Bichagadu 2’, returns with a family drama ‘Love Guru’ this time. “Unfortunately the collections are not encouraging enough in Telugu states and witnessing low footfalls at theatres,” says a distributor, who adds, “The entertaining story has good talk but the collections are matching up to it.”



He claims that ‘Love Guru’ is an engaging tale of husband and wife and has enough potential to strike a chord with masses. “It has not even touched Rs 40 lakhs net collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Vijay needs to promote the film now to boost the box office collections,” he points out.

Actually, Vijay Antony is known for different roles and has tasted big success with ‘Bichagadu’ which was all about a rich tycoon turning beggar as a vow to seek blessings for his ailing mother. “It was the biggest hit among Tamil dubbed movies and even its sequel set box office ringing,” he concludes.