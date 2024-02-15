Love and Drama Unfold in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

Hyderabad: Zee TV’s popular primetime show - Kundali Bhagya - has been keeping its audiences hooked on to their television screens ever since its inception. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show features popular actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki), Baseer Ali (as Shaurya), Shalini Mahal (as Shanaya). This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships. In a recent turn of events, Karan Luthra finds himself battling for his life in the hospital. As the tension mounts, the revelation that Rajveer is the unexpected blood match for Karan sends shockwaves through the Luthra family. However, this leads to Karan trying to find out the truth via a secret DNA test to know if Rajveer is his son.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to watch a special Valentine's Day party in the Luthra house, where Palki finds herself immersed in the joyful anticipation of the love-filled celebrations. While Palki is excited to spend the day with Rajveer, Sana feels that it's a wonderful reminder to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day, on-screen, and in her personal life as well. Sana hints at her plans to celebrate the occasion with her husband Imaad, after celebrating it in her show.

Sana Sayyad said, “As we prepare for the Valentine's party in the show Kundali Bhagya, I can't help but feel the excitement and romance in the air. It was heartwarming to watch how everyone came together to create magic for love. Performing with Paras, Baseer, and Shanaya, who are all incredibly talented individuals, was indeed very fun like always. Personally, I have thoroughly enjoyed preparing for the love-filled performance to the song 'Makhna.'”

She added “This day reminds me of the sweet joy and romance I have shared with my husband when he was my boyfriend, I used to always look forward to this day back then. Hence, this time of year holds a special significance for me, not just because of the festivities we portray on-screen, but also because it's a great day for my husband and me to celebrate the love we share, in a little special way, just like good old days. We are planning a romantic dinner at our favorite restaurant, and then may enjoy the night watching our favorite movie or dancing to our songs in the comfort of our place.”

With anticipation building, audiences are eagerly waiting to watch how Karan will react when he gets to know that Rajveer is his son. Will forgiveness and acceptance prevail, or will the rift deepen further?

Don't miss out on the enthralling drama unfolding in Kundali Bhagya. Tune in every day at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV!'My Wife’s 8th Vachan'.