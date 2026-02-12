Lord Hanuman to Arrive in Kaliyug; Jai Hanuman to Roll From Feb 22

After multiple rounds of discussions between Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty and director Prashanth Varma, the much-anticipated mythological epic Jai Hanuman is all set for a grand launch on February 22 in Hampi. The film will be formally inaugurated with an elaborate pooja ceremony.



Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Jai Hanuman is positioned as one of the biggest mythological films ever made in Indian cinema and serves as the sequel to the blockbuster HanuMan. Excitement around the project has doubled with Rishab Shetty—best known for Kantara—coming on board to portray Lord Hanuman. Prashanth Varma, who has reportedly spent over a year developing the script, will direct the film. With final discussions now wrapped up, the project is officially ready to roll.



“Prashanth Varma is recreating the legendary role of Lord Hanuman, and Rishab Shetty will breathe life into this revered avatar,” reveals a source close to the development.



Unlike HanuMan, which followed an underdog protagonist played by Teja Sajja who gains superhuman powers through Hanuman’s blessings, Jai Hanuman will be a full-fledged epic centered entirely on Vayuputra Hanuman himself.



“The story is set in present times. People invoke the legend of Hanuman, and he arrives with a thunderous impact—displaying his valor and directly confronting evil forces,” the source adds.



By bringing Lord Hanuman into Kaliyug, Prashanth Varma aims to explore not just divine strength but also the modern-day struggles of humanity. Industry insiders believe the filmmaker is leveraging the immense crowd-pulling power of the revered deity while crafting a narrative that amplifies Hanuman’s grandeur on a massive cinematic scale.

